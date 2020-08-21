Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $174.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.51. The stock had a trading volume of 654,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,389. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

