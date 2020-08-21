Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,032 shares of company stock valued at $42,064,375. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after acquiring an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $70,465,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after buying an additional 220,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.