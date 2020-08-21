Analysts Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,141 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.21. 3,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.