Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $88.18

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

