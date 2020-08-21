Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) PT at $68.50

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 147,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,474. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.