Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Anaplan also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,047.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,338,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,819,000 after acquiring an additional 421,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $48.91. 2,996,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,638. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.92. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.