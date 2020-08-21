Asian Fintech (AFIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $4.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

