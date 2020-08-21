AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 24,849,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,959,422. The company has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

