AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at $982,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AutoNation by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AutoNation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.