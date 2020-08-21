AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $59.39.
In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at $982,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AutoNation by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AutoNation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
