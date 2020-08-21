Bank Ozk Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,630 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,057% compared to the average volume of 210 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 53,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 78.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

