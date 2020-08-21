Bank Ozk Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the average volume of 761 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 614,895 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 513,891 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after buying an additional 402,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 386,523 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

OZK stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 53,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.