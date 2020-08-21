Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Binance USD has a market cap of $197.93 million and $281.49 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040711 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.05279526 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003725 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014311 BTC.
About Binance USD
.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
