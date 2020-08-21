Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Binance USD has a market cap of $197.93 million and $281.49 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.05279526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014311 BTC.

About Binance USD