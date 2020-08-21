BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BHTG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 1,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

