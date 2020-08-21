Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,797.84.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,779.37. The stock had a trading volume of 270,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,970. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,715.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,606.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

