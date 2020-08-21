British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in July

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,299. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTLCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt lowered British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

