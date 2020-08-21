Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.23. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.