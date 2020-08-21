Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $46.75

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 74.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3,256.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 138.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 139,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

