Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $3.12

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.12.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,175. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,629 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter worth $43,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.