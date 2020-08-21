Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Target Price at $81.13

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 411,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,882. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $863,509. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

