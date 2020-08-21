Brokerages Set Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target at $130.22

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,166,000 after buying an additional 933,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,039,000 after buying an additional 532,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,395,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 20.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after buying an additional 156,033 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MYOK traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $99.06. 10,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.19. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

