Burgundy Technology Acquisition Plans $400 Million IPO for August 25th (BTAQU)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition (BTAQU) expects to raise $400 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, August 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 40,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $510 million.

Mizuho Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. was co-manager.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a blank check company newly incorporated on June 4, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. Although we will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, we expect to focus our search on European, Israeli and U.S. technology companies. “.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at PO Box 1093 Boundary Hall, Cricket Square Grand Cayman, KY1-1102 Cayman Islands and can be reached via phone at (345) 945-7099.

