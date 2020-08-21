Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,895 shares during the period. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BATS EYLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

