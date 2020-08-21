Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 415 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 12.48% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

SYLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $40.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.