Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,508 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 562.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FYLD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit