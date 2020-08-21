Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,508 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 562.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

BATS FYLD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.