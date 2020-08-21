Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,659 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises 1.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of TAIL stock remained flat at $$21.76 during trading hours on Friday. 283,199 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

