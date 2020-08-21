Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. 331,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,321. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.