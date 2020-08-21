Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. 331,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,321. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit