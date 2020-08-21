Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STMP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,342 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $12,437,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,310,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $7,015,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,855,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $869,861.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,888. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.75. 279,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.87.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

