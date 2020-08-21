Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.49% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,406,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 346,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 98,257 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 135,404 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000.

Shares of HYEM stock remained flat at $$23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 399,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,218. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

