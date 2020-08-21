Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,218 shares during the period. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF by 143.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

SOVB stock remained flat at $$24.63 during midday trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

