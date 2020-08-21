Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after buying an additional 5,958,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,771,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 682,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,985,000.

VGIT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,021. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

