Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $6.03 Million Position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the quarter. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF comprises 2.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. 56 shares of the company were exchanged. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

