Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 300.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

MCK stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average of $146.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $1,216,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

