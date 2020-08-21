Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 191,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $109.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.