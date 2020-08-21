Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 229,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

