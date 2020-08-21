Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up 1.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 120.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 100,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 2,004 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

