Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 5.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 678,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,922,000 after buying an additional 80,067 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

