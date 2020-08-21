Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,042 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

