Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,265 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,080,000 after acquiring an additional 850,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,664 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

