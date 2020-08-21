Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 38,605 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,445,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

