Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,262 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,811 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after purchasing an additional 517,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,113,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,834,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,349,663. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average is $161.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

