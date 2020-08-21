Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 562 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Biogen by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.07. The company had a trading volume of 927,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.83 and a 200 day moving average of $298.91. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

