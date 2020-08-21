Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,524 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.3% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.02. 35,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average of $218.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $264.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

