Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,528 shares during the period. Cambria Global Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 702.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Cambria Global Value ETF has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $24.39.

