Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.59. 1,209,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold 83,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.