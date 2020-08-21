Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,936,000 after buying an additional 2,680,649 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,294.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 992,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,965,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after buying an additional 610,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,497,000 after buying an additional 558,359 shares in the last quarter.

BLV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 306,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,253. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

