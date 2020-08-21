Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CGRW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Cannagrow has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Cannagrow
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Cannagrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannagrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.