Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CGRW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Cannagrow has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Cannagrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

