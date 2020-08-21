Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

CAT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.43. 2,524,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,502. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

