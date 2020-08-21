Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.89. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.