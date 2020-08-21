Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.89. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

