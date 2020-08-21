Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of CPK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.22. 61,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,896. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

