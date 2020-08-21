CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

